Arsenal join Liverpool in race for next top Chelsea target, whose future could be decided after 10 days

Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo is attracting the attention of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to a report.

Chelsea tried to sign Moscardo in the summer, but their bid in the region of £18m was rejected. By the time the next transfer window opens, they will not be the only club on his trail.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are the main contenders for Moscardo, as well as outsiders like Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United.

Corinthians are holding out for a fee that would make Moscardo the most expensive sale in their history, aiming for a £26m fee.

Now, the Evening Standard has confirmed Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are in contention for Moscardo’s signature – and added Arsenal to his list of suitors.

Chelsea remain the biggest admirers of Moscardo, so it seems, as the report describes him as the next top youngster they want to sign.

The race for Moscardo should hot up after 10 days, since the Standard explains that Corinthians will only begin discussions after their presidential elections on November 25.

Then, the attention could turn to what happens for Moscardo in January, when the Brazilian league will be in its off-season.

The teenager recently confirmed Chelsea were after him in the summer but is unaware of what his future holds.

He said: “I can confirm that there was interest from Chelsea few months ago, strong interest… but I want to help Corinthians get out of this situation.

“To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things.”

Moscardo is under contract with Corinthians until July 2026 after signing a new deal with them in the summer.

Although only 18 years of age, he has already made 23 appearances for the club – mainly as a defensive midfielder – and has become a Brazil under-23 international.

Where next for Gabriel Moscardo?

Under Todd Boehly’s ownership group, Chelsea have been keen to invest in plenty of young talents, including other Brazilians like Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington.

There has been a heavy emphasis on updating their midfield after the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount left in the summer and new arrivals included club-record signing Moises Caicedo (following the January capture of Enzo Fernandez).

Liverpool have also been transforming their engine room to a similar degree, but still need a holding player for the long term after bringing in the more experienced Wataru Endo and using Alexis Mac Allister in a slightly deeper role than he is accustomed to since the sale of Fabinho to Al-Ittihad.

As for Arsenal, who appear to be new players in the battle to bring Moscardo to England, there are doubts over the future of Thomas Partey, whose possible departure would bring an end to the holding partnership that worked well for them last season after Granit Xhaka already left for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in a similar boat to Liverpool in terms of the defensive midfielder they signed in the summer – Oriol Romeu – not being a long-term option.

One factor that may give Chelsea an advantage in the bidding for Moscardo is that they hired former Corinthians chief scout Allyson Marins recently.

However, it still seems all to play for when it comes to who will provide Moscardo with a route into European football.

