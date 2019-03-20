Arsenal are monitoring developments amid claims Roma could have little choice but to cash-in on Manchester United target Kostas Manolas this summer.

The Greece defender has earned a reputation as one of Italian football’s best defenders, but Roma look set to lose their star man this summer if they fail to finish in the top four of Serie A. That’s because Manolas’ contract contains a clause that would allow him to leave the Italian capital for just €36m (£31.5m) if they finish fifth or lower in Serie A.

And with Juventus and Napoli looked certain of the top two places, Inter Milan and AC Milan currently hold a six and four point lead over Roma, respectively, in third and fourth.

The club recently replaced manager Eusebio De Francesco with Claudio Ranieri and the former Leicester and Fulham manager has conceded that changes will be inevitable this summer should the club finish outside the Champions League spots.

Reports earlier this year said Roma were desperately trying to renegotiate the Greek’s contract to ‘eliminate the clause’ or increase it to ‘around €50m’ (£43.7m).

But the word in the Italian media is that Manolas has no intention of doing so and will explore the possibility of signing for either United or Arsenal dependent on which of the two make their move and, as stressed per Calciomercato, also secure a top-four finish themselves.

United are looking to strengthen their central defence this summer and were linked with a swoop for Kalidou Koulibaly once again on Wednesday amid claims Napoli’s stance on him had softened and the Serie A giants had lined up a Premier Leagie based replacement.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also looking to strengthen their backline amid claims Shkodran Mustafi could be allowed to leave. Manager Unai Emery personally scouted Getafe defender Djene Dakonam in action recently ahead of a potential €35million (£30.6million) move this summer.