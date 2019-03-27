Arsenal join Man Utd in race to sign France star with £425m clause

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign defender Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this summer, a report claims.

The Catalan giants are reportedly keen on signing Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax, who they view as Gerard Pique’s long-term replacement, meaning Umtiti could be available.

The France international was linked with United last summer but signed a new contract with Barcelona in June with a release clause of €500m (£425m), however speculation has resurfaced recently suggesting that he could still move to Manchester at the end of the season.

However a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that the Red Devils are not alone in their pursuit of Umtiti, as their top four rivals Arsenal have joined the hunt.

Arsenal’s director of football Raul Sanllehi reportedly played a big role in signing the 25-year-old for Barca three years ago, and could be influential again.

Umtiti has started nine games in La Liga and the Champions League combined this season, with a knee injury restricting his opportunities under Ernesto Valverde.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!