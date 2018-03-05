Arsenal join Man Utd, Liverpool in race to land £50m Napoli star

Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Italy international Jorginho from Napoli, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season with the Serie A title contenders, leading to strong speculation that United boss Jose Mourinho was preparing to make a £50million bid for the player.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is also a known admirer of the midfielder, who is being lined-up as a direct replacement for Juventus-bound Emre Can in Liverpool’s engine room.

The Sun, however, reports that the Gunners are now in the mix for the player despite there being doubts over Arsene Wenger’s long-term future at the club.

Arsenal are currently in crisis after four straight defeats and although Wenger is being tipped for the axe, it has not stopped the club identifying summer transfer targets.

Indeed, the player’s agent, Joao Santos, had discussed Premier League interest in his client: “It’s normal for European top clubs to keep players of this type in their radars.

“We’re waiting for May. We wish Napoli could win the league. Then if Napoli wants to renew the contract, we talk about it.

“The same if they want to sell Jorginho. There are no official and concrete proposals for him from UK.

“I don’t know if De Laurentiis will call me at the end of the season to extend the contract of the player. I suppose that. We are available to deal with. He became Neapolitan and we are in a family. He is a first level player.”

Jorginho, who has also been previously scouted by runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, has the potential to become a true star in England, according to Santos.

He added: “I follow the Premier League. I’m sure Jorginho has the characteristics to play there. He runs more than 13 km every game and he has a great technique. I don’t have a figure in my mind, the price is set by the president.”

