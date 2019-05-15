Arsenal join rival duo in three-way battle for €40m Belgium star

Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to a report.

Tielemans has impressed in the Premier League since moving to the King Power Stadium in January, contributing three goals and five assists in 13 games.

As a result, Brendan Rodgers wants to make the transfer permanent, although several of England’s bigger sides are also interested.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have already been linked with the 22-year-old, who has been capped 21 times by Belgium.

Now, the Daily Star (via CaughtOffside) are reporting that the Gunners are ready to rival the aforementioned duo to land Tielemans this summer.

It is possible that they view Tielemans as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, while Aaron Ramsey’s departure to Juventus means there is a need for midfield depth.

The player for his part recently admitted that he is in the dark over his future: “At the moment there’s nothing. I’ll go back to Monaco this summer, unless something moves, but that’s not the case at the moment. “When things go well, of course, you want it to stay that way. But I do not know how it’s going to go or how much Monaco are going to ask.”

