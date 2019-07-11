Arsenal joined by PSG, Monaco in race for bargain Portugal full-back

Arsenal are battling a Ligue 1 duo for Southampton defender Cedric Soares, according to the latest reports from Portugal.

Soares completed a shock loan move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in January, and could be set for yet another new club this summer.

The 27-year-old, a European champion with Portugal in 2016, joined the Nerazzurri until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent, but it appears Inter will not trigger that option.

Cedric joined Southampton in 2015 in a €6.5million (£4.7million) deal from Sporting Lisbon and has struggled for game time under Hasenhuttl.

Now, according to Diario de Noticias, there are three clubs in the race to sign the former Sporting Lisbon star – one of which is Arsenal.

The Gunners are joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in their interest, with the suggestion that he could be made available at the right price.

Soares has just one year remaining on his current deal, and it was widely reported that Inter’s option to buy had been set at £9.5m.

