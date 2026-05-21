Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium after just one season, with several top clubs, including Arsenal, monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Netherlands international, who joined Manchester City from AC Milan in a £46.5 million (€55m, $64m) deal last June, impressed early with a goal and assist on his Premier League debut, but has seen his playing time diminish significantly under Pep Guardiola as the season has unfolded.

Indeed, while the 27-year-old Reijnders has made 18 starts in the Premier League this season, and a further six in the Champions League, enjoying 15 goal involvements along the way, he has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, and his future at the Etihad is now being called into question.

Having taken a look into the speculation, sources suggest City would consider offers in the region of £45 million – effectively their money back – particularly as they look to refresh their squad.

And Reijnders’ struggles to secure a regular starting berth in a competitive midfield has prompted speculation about a potential return to Serie A or a switch within the Premier League. He is keen for regular play time at a Champions League playing side and with two sides, in particular, understood to be keen on a potential deal…

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Arsenal face strong competition to sign Tijjani Reijnders

Indeed, we can reveal that Juventus have listed Reijnders as a priority target this summer, and sources say they have been in regular contact.

The Italian giants are “fascinated” by the Netherlands international and head a queue of Serie A sides keen on bringing him back to familiar surroundings.

His successful spell at Milan, where he demonstrated composure on the ball and tactical versatility, makes him an attractive proposition for the Bianconeri as they seek midfield reinforcements. Intermediaries have already begun exploring options.

In the Premier League, Arsenal have placed Reijnders on their long list of summer targets. The Gunners view him as a potential addition to bolster their engine room, especially if they need to rotate resources amid a busy fixture schedule.

While sources insist a move to bring him to Emirates Stadium is not advanced yet, it cannot be ruled out this summer as Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta look to further improve a squad that now stands one game away from the greatest season in their history.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring developments, with Unai Emery’s side open to a bid if they feel he wants the move. His former club, AC Milan, has been linked with a sentimental return, though this remains speculative.

For City, selling Reijnders would free up funds and squad space.

City want to bring in a new central midfielder and have earmarked Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as a major summer target. Sources believe a move – potentially in excess of £100m – for the England international is already well down the line at the Etihad.

Much of what happens to Reijnders, though, may swing on Rodri and his future.

The Spain midfielder is wanted back in his homeland by Real Madrid and has made no bones of his desire to join the Spanish giants, soon to be back under the management of Jose Mourinho.

City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, though, remains desperate to keep the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner on City’s books and is making two big promises to convince the 29-year-old to stay this summer and beyond.

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