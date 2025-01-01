Arsenal could reportedly speed to the front of the queue for Omar Marmoush, as Liverpool are expected to prioritise tying down Mohamed Salah rather than going after his compatriot in January.

In the buildup to the January window, many reports have suggested the Gunners are after fresh forward talent. Only in December did Gabriel Jesus show any danger in front of goal, and going most of the season without any impact shows that a better forward could be needed.

A number of big names have been linked with Arsenal, and Frankfurt superstar Marmoush is the latest.

According to GIVEMESPORT, they could emerge as the frontrunners for him despite Liverpool having been expected to lead the race for the man with 30 goals and assists already this season.

That’s because the Reds are not prioritising major acquisitions, rather convincing superstar Salah to stay put and sign a new deal.

Reluctance from Liverpool could give Arsenal a free run at Marmoush, and it’s also suggested an offer from a European heavyweight could turn the forward’s head.

If a bid in the region of the £50million asking price is lodged, the Gunners could be in with a chance of landing the star man.

Marmoush dreams could be dashed

If Liverpool don’t go in for Marmoush, they could spurn a perfect opportunity.

Indeed, it’s been reported that the forward would “immediately agree” to joining them if given the choice.

But if they don’t come for him and Arsenal do, it seems unlikely he’d hold off for an Anfield move.

Though not getting Marmoush would be a shame given the ease it seems they’d find in going after him, if they do keep Salah, Liverpool will feel they’ve done the right thing.

Arsenal round-up: Nkunku on radar

Unhappy Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku looks likely to pursue an exit from Stamford Bridge in January, and Arsenal have been linked with his signing.

The Gunners have a huge list of attacking talent they are looking to potentially go after, though.

Reports have named Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo, Leroy Sane, Nico Williams, Matheus Cunha, Arda Guler and Florian Wirtz as potential January signings.

One snare could be the simplest of all, though, as if Barcelona fail to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season, Arsenal are one of the sides who will go after him.

Marmoush flying high in Bundesliga

Only Harry Kane (14) has scored more goals than Marmoush in the Bundesliga this season, where he’s bagged 13.

But the Egyptian international has bagged a further five goals in cup competitions, and has a combined 12 assists in all competitions this term.

That form could surely be carried across to the Premier League.