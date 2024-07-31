Arsenal learn ridiculously low fee to sign Man City star amid Chelsea battle

Arsenal and Chelsea have been given a major boost in the chase for Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, as a report has revealed the cut-price fee he is available for.

Alvarez is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Olympic Games in Paris. The centre-forward raised eyebrows recently when he spoke openly about sitting on the bench for Man City, setting up a potential move away from the Etihad.

Alvarez said: “I haven’t stopped to think about what I’m going to do. Last season I was one of the players who played the most minutes in the team.

“But it’s true: in the end, in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision. I haven’t stopped to think things through calmly.

“Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself.”

Alvarez’s comments led to a rather frosty response from City boss Pep Guardiola, who believes he has given the World Cup winner a fair amount of playing time.

Alvarez’s comments will also have alerted City’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Chelsea were one of the first teams to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old after learning that he may be frustrated with his situation at City. But on Friday, reports sensationally revealed that Arsenal are also in the frame to snap Alvarez up.

Arsenal latest: Enticing Julian Alvarez update

It has previously been stated that the lethal attacker will cost £77million in total, made up of an initial £60m fee and £17m in possible add-ons.

But according to an update from journalist Wayne Veysey, Alvarez is actually available for around half that £77m fee.

City are supposedly open to selling the player if a bid worth just £40m comes in. That represents incredible value for money for a player of Alvarez’s ability, who has won a host of major trophies and registered 19 goals and 13 assists for City last term.

Arsenal and Chelsea will be delighted if they can snare the former River Plate ace for that reduced sum, as it will allow them to save money and bolster other areas of the squad, too.

It must be noted that Alvarez is not the only striker that the two London clubs are monitoring. Arsenal have reignited their interest in Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres after he successfully recovered from a knee injury.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, too. Osimhen is understood to be holding out for a Chelsea move, while Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly burst into the race in a shock twist.

