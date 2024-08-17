Arsenal backed to stun Man Utd with ridiculously cheap striker deal; exciting title verdict

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Manchester United striker target Ivan Toney for a crazy price, while Harry Redknapp has named the Manchester City issue that could finally hand Mikel Arteta’s side the Premier League title.

Toney has been linked with several of England’s biggest clubs since the 2022-23 season, when he made a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the country by scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances. Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been backed to submit offers for the England star, even though he had a frustrating 2023-24 campaign due to a betting ban.

But Tottenham have signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, West Ham have brought in Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug, while Chelsea are still hopeful of winning the race for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

As such, the race to keep Toney in the Premier League looks set to come down to Arsenal and Man Utd, with Saudi clubs also sending the goalscorer admiring glances.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

Brentford ideally want to receive £60million for their talisman, whereas the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd would rather pay no more than £40m due to the fact his contract expires next summer.

But pundit Stephen Warnock thinks Arsenal duo Mikel Arteta and Edu are ‘wheeling and dealing’ and looking at signing Toney for a cut-price fee of £20m in January, should they be unable to snare him this summer.

“I think they [Arsenal] do need a striker,” the former Liverpool full-back said. “It’s good to have the options. I think it’s nice knowing that, off the bench, you have the ability to change a game and a change the style of play, at times.

“I think that’s probably what they need to kick onto the next level. I just wonder if they are waiting with the Ivan Toney [situation] to really push Brentford to the point where they don’t want to lose him for £20m in January, or even worse case, the year after, you lose him for nothing. I think they will be looking at that situation.

Arsenal latest: Toney verdict given amid title prediction

“I also think they are wheeling and dealing a bit. I think Aaron Ramsdale might need to go to raise some funds and then they will look to do a deal for a striker.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp has suggested that Kevin De Bruyne picking up more injuries for Man City could go a long way in helping Arsenal end their wait for the Prem title.

“Pep Guardiola still has a great squad at his disposal,” Redknapp said. “And City are still the team to beat. However, you have to consider that Kevin De Bruyne is missing more games now and picking up injuries, and some of their squad are ageing; Kyle Walker is another year older.

“I just feel that Arsenal are going to be so hungry to win a title. This could be the season for them to do it.”

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Arsenal sales of all time, featuring two Barcelona deals