Arsenal laugh off Chelsea attempts to sign star Arteta refuses to lose – multiple sources

Chelsea’s audacious attempts to sign an Arsenal star will NOT succeed, with two sources revealing how the Gunners have responded to the noise.

Chelsea are always on the hunt for rising young stars and have shown a willingness to raid high-powered domestic rivals in recent times.

The Blues swooped for Alejandro Garnacho over the summer and most famously, snatched Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Both players were unhappy with their situations and lack of guaranteed minutes at their respective clubs at the time Chelsea pounced.

Multiple reports from varying outlets over the past few weeks have reported on Chelsea’s interest in raiding Arsenal next. The player in their sights? Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The left-back has lacked game-time this term, with Riccardo Calafiori the undisputed No 1 at left-back. Lewis-Skelly can operate in midfield but Arteta has resisted the temptation to place the defender further forward.

CaughtOffside – one of the outlets reporting on the speculation – noted Chelsea could tempt Lewis-Skelly to Stamford Bridge by promising a more prominent role. One of the ways they’d guarantee that was reportedly by offering to play Lewis-Skelly in midfield as well as left-back.

But according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal will send any offers they receive from the Blues straight in the bin.

“I would say there is no chance of a potential move to Chelsea for Myles Lewis-Skelly,” insisted the journalist.

“That would be a real sore one for Arsenal to even consider, letting a homegrown product like Lewis-Skelly move across London to their bitter rivals.

“Look, Arsenal still see him, Lewis-Skelly, as a key part of their long-term plans at the club as well. He signed a new long-term contract not long ago.

“I don’t think they would even consider letting him join a Premier League rival like Chelsea.

“For Chelsea, for me right now, they don’t really need Miles Lewis-Skelly either. I don’t think it would be a priority for Chelsea to try and go out and sign a new left-back as well.

“As I said, Arsenal not even considering letting him go there.

“They won’t want to weaken their squad by even letting any of their players go, never mind Lewis-Skelly who, as I said, is a key part of the plans going forward.”

TEAMtalk led the way on Lewis-Skelly rebuttals

O’Rourke’s reporting echoes what transfer insider, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk late last week.

“I don’t think [Arsenal] see too much benefit to loaning him out during a season when they are going for the title,” explained Jones.

“You want players that can help you in a crisis, help you manage tough moments, and he understands exactly what Arteta has been trying to achieve.

“He knows the role, the style, and he continues to be spoken about as a player for the long-term.

“Don’t forget, he’s had big interest in the past. Real Madrid have even scouted him at times. I think his aim has been to just become a regular player at Arsenal first and that has its own challenges when the team is working towards something so significant this season.”

On Chelsea specifically, Jones added: “One thing becoming quite clear is that Chelsea have become intrigued by his lack of game time though.

“We have seen how they try their luck with players when they sense they might be frustrated. This could be one of those cases.

“There is no way Arsenal would let him join Chelsea midway through this season but at a time when Chelsea are starting to look at new defensive options I have been old that they do have him as one of the players on their list.”