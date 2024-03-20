Arsenal laughing as elite star brutally rejects Euro giant for Prem move; Newcastle also eyeing bargain deal

Arsenal have been given a fantastic opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot, as the France star has shut down talk of a potential return to Paris Saint-Germain amid links with Mikel Arteta’s side and Newcastle United.

Rabiot came through the PSG academy before making his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 giants in August 2012. The central midfielder went on to score 24 goals in 227 appearances for PSG, helping them win six league titles, four French cups and five French league cups.

However, Rabiot left the Parc des Princes in July 2019 to sign for Juventus on a free transfer.

Rabiot and PSG had been at odds in the season leading up to his departure. In October 2018, Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe were dropped by then PSG manager Thomas Tuchel for turning up late to a team meeting.

Rabiot was then forced to train with the reserves a few months later after refusing to sign a new contract. To make matters worse, the player was suspended for heading out to a nightclub shortly after a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Rabiot has since played 201 times for Juve and won three more trophies, including the Serie A title.

DON’T MISS: Arteta in raptures as No 1 Arsenal target provides enticing response to stunning transfer rumours

The 28-year-old is coming towards the end of his contract, as it expires in the summer. Despite there being plenty of speculation about his future, he is enjoying one of his best-ever seasons.

Rabiot has captained the Bianconeri on numerous occasions and is their highest-rated player on WhoScored, ahead of Gleison Bremer, Danilo and Federico Chiesa.

Adrien Rabiot labels PSG switch ‘difficult’

Ahead of France’s games against Germany and Chile, Rabiot was asked about a potential return to PSG.

But he shut down any speculation by responding: “It’s flattering on the one hand, but it remains difficult when you know how it finished.

“You should never close any door, but that will not be my priority in any case.”

As per Italian source Tutto Juve, Arsenal and Newcastle are the Premier League clubs ‘most interested’ in snapping Rabiot up on a free this summer. That is despite him previously being linked with Man Utd and Liverpool.

Out of Arsenal and Newcastle, Rabiot is highly likely to choose a switch to the Emirates. While Arsenal are fighting for Prem glory, Newcastle are languishing in 10th place after an injury-hit campaign.

Rabiot also spoke about his future plans and his current form, which is when he stated that he is at his ‘peak’.

“I haven’t decided personally on my future. It’s true that last year I stayed at Juventus knowing I wouldn’t play in Europe. It was an important choice from me,” he added.

Arsenal target yet to make final decision

“Next year, we should be playing the Champions League and take part in the Club World Cup. These are things that will be considered, but I really haven’t made a decision on that.

“I’m waiting to finish the season and then we’ll talk with the club and I’ll see then. For now, I’m trying to stay focused, to come back from my little niggle, to finish well and to prepare for the Euros well.

“I’m not in a rush to take a decision. I am going to think a lot because I’m arriving at an important age in my career. I feel good. I’m at my peak and it will be important to make the right choice.”

Rabiot could also be given the opportunity to try out La Liga, as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation.

But last year, Fabrizio Romano explained why the serial winner is most likely to end up in England when departing Juve.

“His dream is to one day play in the Premier League,” the journalist said.

READ MORE: Newcastle stance on selling vital duo revealed; major PSR worries to force Howe into tough choices