Arsenal laughing as Liverpool duo and Man City pair lined up for devastating Saudi switches

Dual raids on Man City and Liverpool could enhance Arsenal's title credentials next season

Liverpool and Manchester City could be significantly weakened this summer with the Saudi Pro League targeting two elite stars from each club, according to a report.

The SPL has made waves over the last 18 months with high profile captures for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane.

Colossal wages are on offer for those willing to relocate to the middle east. The new route has also offered Premier League sides a chance to offload some of their deadwood.

However, it’s also made the Premier League’s elite vulnerable to losing the cream of the crop. Indeed, Saudi interest in Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is no secret.

SPL clubs will make attempts to bring both players on board this summer. Losing stars of that calibre would be bitter pills to swallow for either club.

However, according to fresh reports, De Bruyne and Salah aren’t the only superstars from the Etihad and Anfield wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Starting goalkeepers Ederson Moraes and Alisson Becker are both being targeted in a development that will ring alarm bells in the north west of England.

Alisson and Ederson are universally known for being among the best in the world in their position. The pair compete for the starting role for Brazil and have exerted more influence on their club sides’ style of play than any goalkeeper before them.

The report describes the proposed moves as ‘ambitious’, thus suggesting neither deal will be easy to make.

Indeed, it’s not anticipated Man City or Liverpool will readily part ways with such important stars.

The Saudi Pro League reportedly intend to make around 10 marquee signings this summer. Their spending won’t be as high as in 2023, though no expense will be spared for the truly top tier stars.

Liverpool pair Alisson and Salah and Man City duo Ederson and De Bruyne certainly fit that billing.

Major Salah hope for Liverpool

Al-Ittihad verbally bid a package worth £150m for Salah last summer and their interest has not gone away.

However, the current expectation is Salah will stay at Liverpool beyond the next window, with the Egyptian hugely admired by the returning Michael Edwards.

FSG’s CEO of Football is understood to have tasked new sporting director Richard Hughes with holding talks over extending Salah’s contract. His existing deal is primed to enter its final 12 months.

Nonetheless, successfully luring any or multiple of the quartet to Saudi Arabia would no doubt go down very well in north London.

Arsenal have emerged as a genuine title contender over the last two seasons to challenge the domestic dominance of Liverpool and more specifically Man City.

Even more encouragingly for the Gunners was the fact there’s no suggestion any of Arsenal’s best players are currently targets for the SPL.

