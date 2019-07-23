Arsenal launch €35m forward bid but Juventus make special demand

Arsenal have reportedly launched a €35m offer for forward Moise Kean, although Juventus want a special demand met.

Tuttosport reports that while the Serie A giants are happy to accept the fee, they want it to include a buy-back clause – something that the Gunners are hoping to avoid.

In a further twist, reports on Tuesday have claimed that Juve have also told Arsenal that the buy-back needs to be cheap.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene with a flurry of goals in Serie A towards the end of the season, scoring six goals in as many games during the spring.

Despite his improved form, Juve are ready to sell up on the premise they can re-sign Kean for a bargain fee further down the line.

The Daily Mail states that Kean would be available for just £31.5million but that Juventus are insistent on a buy-back clause worth just £36m.

The report goes on to add that Juve plan to return him to Turin once the clause becomes active two years after his exit.

Such a deal does not particularly seem a good investment for an Arsenal side looking to get back into the Champions League under Unai Emery, while trying to bring in new players is so far proving a tough business for the Gunners.

Read more: Arsenal attempts to land Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney appear to have reached a dead end after the Scottish champions rejected a third – and apparent final – bid from the Gunners.

