Arsenal launch €42million double raid for impressive Serie A pair

Arsenal have launched a €42million bid to try and sign Sampdoria duo Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet this summer, reports in Italy claim.

The Gunners are set to work under a slightly more restricted budget this summer having missed out on qualification for the Champions League once again.

Defence is one area of the squad that Unai Emery is understandably desperate to strengthen, and Andersen is very highly rated in Italy, with some even labelling him the ‘next Milan Skriniar’.

Arsenal’s rivals Spurs and Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the Denmark international, who made 34 appearances in Serie A last season.

Andersen apparently carries a price tag of around €22m, but the most serious interest will likely come from AC Milan, with Samp boss Marco Giampaolo seemingly set for San Siro and keen on taking two of his former stars with him.

The other of those stars is Praet, whom Tuttosport claim Arsenal have also made a bid for as part of their £37m swoop.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks as a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who has completed a move in the other direction, joining Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer.

Praet reportedly had a €25million release clause in his deal last summer and attracted interest from Newcastle and Everton, however a move never materialised.

“I didn’t want to leave,” the former Anderlecht star told Belgian paper Humo.

“I thought something would have changed here, I thought the manager would have given me a new role. I love this club and the president is a special person. He has a great approach with footballers and that’s a huge difference compared to Anderlecht.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!