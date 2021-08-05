Arsenal get Inter blessing over huge deal that would torpedo Chelsea plans

Arsenal remain ‘hopeful’ of securing a blockbuster striker deal that would all-but destroy Chelsea’s plans to land Romelu Lukaku, per a report.

The Gunners have set about revamping their squad with a series of signings that have their best years ahead. Ben White’s £50m capture typifies their new approach best. And should the England centre-half continue his rapid rise, that figure could be deemed a bargain in the ensuing years.

After centre-half, Arsenal have been linked with acquiring superstar names at playmaker and centre-forward.

James Maddison remains on their radar despite prising him from Leicester being an uphill struggle. While Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has come into focus up front.

The Argentine built a lethal partnership with Romelu Lukaku that fired Inter to Serie A glory last season.

But amid financial strife, one of their two elite strikers could depart this summer. Chelsea are understood to be poised to go back in for Lukaku after their prior bids failed. Their efforts could be boosted after the Belgian is believed to have urged Inter to accept a suitable offer – should Chelsea make one.

Nevertheless, Arsenal retain hope of scuppering those plans by signing Martinez before Lukaku’s deal can progress.

That’s according to Sky Sports‘ Pete O’Rourke who relayed their intentions on the Done Deal Show (via Caught Offside).

O’Rourke claimed Arsenal remain ‘hopeful’ of sealing a transfer for Martinez. Furthermore, Inter may in fact be coming round to that idea.

That’s because it’s stated ‘Inter would much rather keep Lukaku and sell Martinez’.

Much like Dortmund’s desire to retain Erling Haaland strengthened after losing Jadon Sancho, Inter would likely rebuff any Chelsea attempts to land Lukaku if Martinez was leaving.

Inter reportedly rejected a €50m bid from Atletico Madrid in July. They are believed to want as close to €90m as possible, but could accept a fee of between €70m-€80m.

Whether Arsenal would be able to stretch to that high would appear unlikely – especially without European football to help balance the books this season.

Nevertheless, it appears they will continue to do all they can to land the Argentine.

Arsenal double down to secure England international

Meanwhile, Arsenal could attempt to acquire a second player in the hopes of their combined transfer package being an offer the duo’s club simply cannot refuse, per multiple reports.

Despite speculation surrounding interest in Ajax’s Andre Onana, a move for Aaron Ramsdale has always appeared the likelier bet.

Indeed, the Gunners were rebuffed in their efforts to sign the Sheffield Utd stopper in July. Nevertheless, Football London have reaffirmed the 23-year-old is their ‘number one target’ in the goalkeeping position.

The Blades are reportedly holding out in the hopes of securing a lofty £40m fee. The Star insist Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of stretching their offer that far.

That does not mean they have given up on securing Ramsdale’s signature, however. Instead, the outlet state they could double down on their efforts by upping their offer in a double deal that would also include Sander Berge moving to North London.

As such, the idea of a £50m splurge to land both targets has been touted.

