Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified a Real Valladolid defender as a perfect addition to his defence, according to reports in Spain.

Fernando Calero, a classy defender at the heart of Valladolid’s defence, is available for just €11million £9.9million) next month thanks to a clause in his contract at the LaLiga club.

Calero has caught the eye this season with a number of impressive displays, with the Gunners, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund all reported by Cadena Ser to be keen.

But it is Arsenal who reportedly lead the way for the 23-year-old, with Emery identifying the defender as a ready-made replacement for the crocked Rob Holding, who was last week ruled out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal also have doubts over the long-term fitness of Laurent Koscielny, who although nearing a return, is entering the latter stages of his career.

As such, Cadena Ser report that Calero would prove a perfect signing for Emery, with the 6ft star comfortable in either a back three or a flat back four.

Valladolid, 14th in the LaLiga table, are keen to tie Calero down to a new deal, but with an agreement yet to be reached, would be powerless to prevent the player moving on if Arsenal, or indeed any other suitor, activated his bargain €11m exit clause.

