Manchester United stalwart Antonio Valencia could find himself signing for Arsenal this summer, according to the player’s father and agent.

The 33-year-old Ecuador star is poised to leave Old Trafford this summer after a decade’s service after interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passed up the chance to trigger the year’s option in his contract.

The former Wigan winger – converted to a wing-back by ex-United boss Jose Mourinho – has made just five starts in the Premier League this season and Solskjaer has explained why the veteran star is likely to leave.

And the player’s father and agent has confirmed that a free transfer is on the cards and that Arsenal are one of the clubs keen to sign him.

Luis Valencia told El Universal: “He definitely will not continue in Manchester.

“He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end.”

Asked about his son’s next club, he continued: “Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football everything is changing.

“He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years.

“Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things.”

