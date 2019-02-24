Arsenal leading Man City in chase for £40million right-back

Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also a major target for Man City.

A report in the Sun on Sunday claims that the Gunners believe that the pacy 21-year-old is a perfect fit for their side.

Arsenal chief Unai Emery wants to add more speed to his side and has identified Wan-Bissaka as a long-term replacement for the injured Hector Bellerin at The Emirates.

The Gunners would, however, have to fork out at least £40million and offer top wages – although the report goes on to add that they are not put off that price.

Everton were the first club to show an interest after Wan-Bissaka emerged as a first-team regular at Palace, while City have been tipped to make a summer bid due to Kyle Walker’s inconsistent displays this season.

It is thought, though, that the youngster would prefer to stay ion London, leaving Arsenal as the clear favourites for his signature.

For their part, Palace are already lining up a replacement, with 19-year-old Chelsea prospect Reece James – currently on loan at Wigan – a target.

