Arsenal leading race to sign former Tottenham target Seri

OGC Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri once again been linked with a move to Arsenal by the French media.

The midfielder impressed in Ligue 1 last season and only Thomas Lemar – another reported Arsenal target – managed more assists.

Seri amassed a combined 16 goals and assists in 34 league appearances last term, leading to links with Tottenham and Swansea.

According to L’Equipe, Nice have agreed to let the 26-year-old leave this summer, but only for a €40m price tag. They claim Arsenal are showing “real interest” in the player, and are subsequently leading the race.

Serie A club Roma were keen to finalise a deal, but they were not willing to match the asking price of Nice.

Speaking last season, Seri insisted he would only consider Nice if he was guaranteed to start.

He said: “There are a lot of clubs that follow me. But there is nothing done. And I’m not going to be on the bench, I’m leaving only if I know I’m going to play.”

Seri joined Nice from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in summer 2015, and has a contract which expires in summer 2019.