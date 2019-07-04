Arsenal leading Wolves in chase for Argentina international defender

Arsenal have reached out to Brazilian side Gremio over a possible deal for their defender Walter Kannemann, a report claims

Unai Emery will understandably be looking to bolster his rearguard this summer by adding players to a defence which conceded the second-most goals of any side in the top six last season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Kannemann before, possibly due to the fact they are working under budgetary restrictions which makes them lean towards signing young players with potential who could develop into future stars.

The Gremio centre-back has a release clause of £17million, which the Brazilian club will hold out for, but Arsenal could be pressured into paying that fee.

One man Emery could look to offload is German defender Shkodran Mustafi with Kannermann – who has been capped five times by Argentina and has won the Copa Libertadores twice – an obvious replacement.

The 28-year-old is apparently being targeted by Wolves, but now Globo Esporte claim the Gunners as having been in contact about signing him this summer.

Kannermann’s first Argentina cap only came against Guatemala in September – his good performances being rewarded with an international debut.

