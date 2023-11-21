Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool in race for exciting capture, as Chelsea also take advantage of FSG stance

Arsenal and Chelsea have both moved past Liverpool in the chase for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, with one journalist explaining why a move to Anfield next year is unlikely.

Moscardo almost came to the Premier League in the summer, as Chelsea held several rounds of talks with Corinthians about a transfer. At one stage, it was suggested that the two clubs had reached an agreement, but those reports ultimately proved to be wide of the mark.

Moscardo resultantly remained in Brazil. His stock has continued to rise in South America, as he is an important part of the Corinthians first team despite being only 18 years old.

Earlier this month, the hugely talented teenager reacted to Chelsea’s approach for him by saying: “I can confirm that there was interest from Chelsea few months ago, strong interest… but I want to help Corinthians get out of this situation. To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things.”

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are no longer the only Premier League giants eyeing Moscardo. On November 8, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Liverpool had ended their interest in Fluminense ace Andre, with Moscardo a more likely target for the Reds.

Arsenal then joined the race for Moscardo, while Barcelona are understood to be keeping tabs on his situation as well. As per the Evening Standard, Corinthians will only enter talks for his potential exit after their presidential election on November 25.

Liverpool expert Neil Jones has now provided an update on the Brazil U23 international. While Jurgen Klopp’s side have been impressed by Moscardo’s performances, Arsenal and Chelsea have put themselves in a better position to snap the starlet up in 2024.

The main reason for this is the transfer stance of Liverpool owners FSG, as they would rather wait to sign a player with more experience than take a punt on a youngster who has never featured in Europe.

Arsenal, Chelsea showing ‘far more interest’ in midfielder

“Another young Brazilian linked with a move to Merseyside is Gabriel Moscardo of Corinthians, although my information is that both Chelsea and Arsenal have shown far more interest in the 18-year-old than Liverpool have,” Jones said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool, generally, do not sign first-team players directly from South America. Their tendency in the past has been to wait and see how a talent develops once it has moved to Europe – think of Diaz, Firmino, Fabinho, Nunez, Mac Allister and Alisson as six great examples – before making their move when the player reaches their early-mid 20s.”

This decision from Liverpool does make sense, as it ensures that they get a more mature and better rounded player joining their squad. Although, it is also risky.

After all, Liverpool could end up regretting their decision to snub Moscardo if he signs for either Arsenal or Chelsea and goes on to become a top Premier League performer. And there is a good chance of that happening, with the Corinthians academy graduate already viewed as the future of Brazil’s No 6 position.

