Arsenal learn fee as transformative Arteta target left in lurch by major gripe

Arsenal have learnt the summer transfer fee for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who has reportedly become increasingly frustrated.

The Gunners may have been one of the most active Premier League clubs so far this summer, but manager Mikel Arteta still has work to do. While he has signed centre-back Ben White and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, he also reportedly wants a new creative player to add goals and assists from midfield.

Leicester’s James Maddison and, more recently, Bordeaux star Yacine Adli, have had mentions as targets.

However, former Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard has always remained on the Gunners’ radar. He helped transform Arsenal’s attack – and their overall form – from midfield following his move from Madrid in January.

He has since moved back to the Spanish capital but has had a mixed pre-season. While he played 78 minutes of the 2-1 loss to Rangers, he only played half an hour in Sunday’s draw with AC Milan.

According to Madrid journalist Lucas Navarrete, Odegaard does not feel optimistic about his playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Furthermore, he is ‘seriously considering’ a move away from the club.

As for whether Arsenal could sign him, Navarrete adds that he would cost between €40million (£34million) and €50million (£42million).

Meanwhil, previous reports have claimed that the midfielder will reassess his situation over the next few weeks.

Madrid play three La Liga games against Alaves, Levante and Real Betis before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

If Odegaard plays a significant role, he could decide to stay put in Madrid. However, if not, he may quit and find a new club.

Spanish source Defensa Central labels Isco as the ‘biggest problem’ in Odegaard’s chase for game time. He has impressed during pre-season and will act as the deputy to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, when the latter is fit again.

Still, Isco also has links with a move away and Odegaard could stay at Madrid via his team-mate leaving.

More Arsenal midfielder transfer links

Elsewhere, reports claim that Arsenal also have eyes on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, though is capable of deputising at centre-back.

Zakari has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, admitted in July he is unlikely to pen fresh terms.

Eberl said: “With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October. Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer.”

