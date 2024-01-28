Arsenal left stunned as Man Utd prepare shock offer for LaLiga midfielder Mikel Arteta would love to sign

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who Mikel Arteta is keen on.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates since last summer, when he decided to remain in Spain for another season.

Arteta has made signing a midfielder one of his transfer priorities and has several exciting targets on his shortlist. Although, it’s likely the Gunners will only sign one in the summer.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, the Arsenal boss is a big admirer of Everton star Amadou Onana and Aston Villa stalwart Douglas Luiz, as well as Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad star has made 20 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring four goals and making one assist in the process.

His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, and now it seems that Man Utd are ready to join the race for his services.

Man Utd, Barcelona join Arsenal in Zubimendi race

According to Express Sport, Man Utd and Barcelona are ‘ready’ to rival Arsenal for Zubimendi’s signature.

The report confirms that he will only leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season rather than this month, having only extended his contract in October.

Man Utd and Barcelona have previously been linked with Zubimendi and now the duo have ‘reignited their interest” ahead of a potential offer in the summer.

Erik ten Hag may be forced to bring in a replacement for Casemiro next summer. The former Real Madrid man has interest from Saudi Arabia and is weighing up a potential departure from Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen is also past his best, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils bring in a new centre-mid.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a squad revamp with a focus on young players and therefore Zubimendi could become a part of that.

He is already considered to be a quality player and is only expected to improve a he gains experience, so could prove to be a solid long-term investment.

Barcelona have been tracking Zubimendi for some time, but their financial issues may make a deal difficult for them.

The Spaniard reportedly has a £50m release clause in his contract with Real Sociedad.

If Arsenal and Man Utd both agree to match that fee, it will be up to Zubimendi and his entourage to choose between the Premier League giants.

