Arsenal legend admits club could be forced to sell £46m striker

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette could be sold by the Gunners if he doesn’t find form soon.

The Frenchman arrived from Lyon last summer for what was a then club-record £46.5million deal after a prolific spell in Ligue 1.

Lacazette has scored just nine goals so far this season however, and Arsenal then broke their record again to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a £56million deal.

Now, Alan Smith has claimed that selling the player is an option for Arsene Wenger, even after less than 12 months.

“He may not be the player that Arsenal thought he was,” Smith told students at UFCB.

“He started off well but you can look like a world beater in France and just not make the grade in England. Arsenal have a few other players to show that.

“They may even have to offload him if he doesn’t come good.”

