Arsenal legend claims Sanchez has caused dressing room rift

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry claims that Alexis Sanchez’ goal celebrations provide evidence of a dressing room rift.

The Chile international scored a brace on Thursday night as Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win away at Crystal Palace.

However, Gunners legend Henry noted that some of Sanchez’ Arsenal teammates snubbed him during his celebrations for his first goal.

The former Barcelona man went to celebrate with Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette and Shkodran Mustafi, but appeared to gesture towards colleagues who did not join in the celebrations.

Henry said: “There is a division in the team. He (Sanchez) is asking them to come and celebrate. ‘Why are they not coming? Don’t you want to celebrate?’

“I don’t know what the situation is there but usually when your team scores you don’t look at who scores.

“If you start to think, ‘Shall I go, shall I not go’ there’s something we don’t know exactly what’s happening.

“What I’m trying to say is you’re not here for Alexis Sanchez, you’re here for Arsenal. Arsenal scored, go and celebrate.

“I noticed it. Sanchez made me notice it. It was like he thought he was alone.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.