Arsenal legend hints Man Utd flop could make shock return to Gunners

Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars believes that a controversial Manchester United star could yet return to the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled to reproduce the form that convinced United to bring him to Old Trafford from the Gunners in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Overmars, who is currently Ajax director of football, has questioned Sanchez‘s decision to leave the Emirates Stadium but still thinks there could be a possibility that the north London club would welcome him back.

“I have great respect for Alexis, because he did extremely well in Arsenal, I do not know if it was a good decision to leave,” Overmars told ADN Deportes.

“English football changes you, it turns you around, it took me a step forward. Arsene Wenger arrived a year before me, Dennis Bergkamp made a big impression in England, it was a fantastic time, I think we changed the history of the club a bit.

“This type of players were very important for Arsenal, because that’s where they take you to focus, after Alexis, Arsenal tried to sign another player like that, but he was not given, so he could go back to Arsenal.”

