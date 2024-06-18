Arsenal legend isn’t convinced by Man Utd target who has ‘flattered to deceive’ at Euro 2024

Martin Keown is yet to be fully convinced by Xavi Simons after the Manchester United target and Netherlands playmaker struggled to make much of an impact in his first game at Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder spent the season on loan with RB Leipzig where he scored 10 goals and produced 15 assists across all competitions.

He’s set to return to his parent club PSG after Euro 2024, although he has been attracting plenty of interest from other clubs from around Europe.

It’s been well-documented that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have been sniffing around the Dutch playmaker and they will no doubt be keeping close tabs on him at Euro 2024.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday how officials at United were plotting a way to sign the playmaker this summer, if they were prepared to make a major sacrifice.

Simons himself plans to decide on his future after the Euros, although his full attention is currently on international football.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

“I want to be focussed on the tournament because that is my current priority and afterwards already will speak with PSG,” Simons said earlier this month.”

He’s still under contract in France until 2027, although it remains to be seen if the playmaker wants to stick around at Parc des Princes going forward.

According to TEAMtalk sources, PSG will likely sanction another loan deal for him this summer, although the club doesn’t want to sell him on a permanent basis.

Keown isn’t fully convinced by Simons

While the Dutch playmaker has received plenty of plaudits for his performances for RB Leipzig over the season, Keown wasn’t impressed by his performance against Poland in the Netherlands opening game of Euro 2024.

Simons played the first 62 minutes of the game on the right-hand side before he was replaced by Donyell Malen.

“It’s a bit off the cuff with Simons, isn’t it?” Keown said while on punditry duty for the BBC.

“Running everywhere, okay, does he flatter to deceive? Is there really an end product? It’s pleasing on the eye, but I don’t know how much he really creates.”

In fairness to Simons, he did create three chances in 62 minutes against Poland, with one of those being deemed a big chance created.

Most of the Netherlands’ attacks went down their left-hand side with the likes of Nathan Ake and Cody Gakpo both being involved in the goals.

While Simons perhaps wasn’t at his very best during the game, it would be unfair to write him off after the Netherlands opening game of the tournament.

The real test for Simons will come on Friday as the Netherlands are set to face France in their second game of Euro 2024.

READ MORE: Man Utd find buyer for attacker Ten Hag never picks and Ratcliffe wants gone