Liverpool should sell Coutinho to Barcelona, says Arsenal legend

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Liverpool to sort the Philippe Coutinho situation out and ‘get him gone’ so they can move forward with their season.

Coutinho has been the talk of the club after handing in a transfer request after being linked with a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants look for a replacement for Neymar.

The Reds have rejected two bids from Barcelona for their star player, and with the Brazilian out of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Hoffenheim, a move to Spain is looking increasingly likely.

Speaking on Radio Five Live, Wright said: “We’re talking Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. He’s put in a transfer request and I’d sell him as soon as I can.

“Simply because Liverpool are now going into their Champions League phase, these games against Hoffenheim are vitally important,” he added.

The former England international feels that the only solution is to sell Coutinho to Barcelona and spent the fee received on new players for the future.

“They should get the Coutinho situation sorted. So they can get him gone and if they bring in a new player, whether it’s Virgil (van Dijk) or whoever it’s going to be, get that done.

“They need to start focusing on that team, how they defend and go forward. Coutinho missed two months and they won five games and did brilliantly without him,” he added.

“Going forwards Liverpool can do well without him. If you get £100million – he wants to go, he’s put in the transfer request, let him go.”