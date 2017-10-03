Ian Wright picks shock name to replace Arsene Wenger

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is capable of replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, according to former Gunners striker Ian Wright.

Dyche’s men recorded a 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday to go sixth in the Premier League table but Wright believes that Arsenal and other top clubs will not take a chance on the Clarets chief, who he thinks will eventually be pushed into the England job.

“I believe he is somebody that needs to go, at some stage, to the next level,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

That would be a “club who can play in Europe on a regular basis”, added Wright, who also suggested that Everton would be a good stepping stone for Dyche, who has twice won promotion to the top flight with Burnley.

Wright has been vey vocal in his criticism of Wenger, claiming that Arsenal were in “crisis from top to bottom” after their 4-0 thumping by Liverpool back in August.

And when asked if he would take Dyche as a replacement for the Frenchman, Wright added: “Yeah. The fact is would they give Sean Dyche that job?

“In respect to how his team sets up when they’re defending, he’s obviously got acumen – but will he get a job like that? I don’t think he will.”

Burnley have produced some shock results already this season, winning at Chelsea on the opening weekend and also claiming creditable draws at Tottenham and Liverpool.

Those results have also led to Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam calling for Dyche to be given a top job.

“Maybe some of these superstars need someone like him to come in and have a go,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live’s the Monday Night Club. “If he’s got the right attributes he can coach anybody.

“He’s an experienced manager in the Premier League. He’s done his groundwork with relatively smaller teams and got them set up well.

“He’s got the attributes to manage one of the top clubs. If Arsenal want him they should take him.”

However, Gunners legend Wright – who scored 185 goals for the club – says Dyche is more likely to be pushed into a role with the national side.

“They’ll probably start touting him for the England job,” he added.

“We’re so bereft of any manager that’s good enough, that can take on the England job. If he carries on like he is he’ll probably be pushed into that role.”