Arsenal move ‘expected’ with double lure offered to tempt £60m playmaker

A £60m-rated Premier League playmaker ‘expects’ an imminent approach from Arsenal who could have a pair of aces up their sleeve to hasten the process, per a report.

Arsenal are on the hunt for reinforcements in the creative ranks. Martin Odegaard made a big impression during his brief loan stint at the Emirates last year. However, despite the Gunners’ desire to bring him on board permanently, the Norwegian recently confirmed he will be staying at Real Madrid while thanking Arsenal in an emotional goodbye.

Youngster Emile Smith Rowe shone at playmaker in the second half of the season. However, the club must be careful not to shoulder the 20-year-old with too much responsibility at such a young age.

As such, reports have continually bubbled under the surface detailing Arsenal’s interest in Leicester talisman, James Maddison.

The 24-year-old can count himself unlucky not to have been included in England’s Euro 2020 squad after another superb campaign for the Foxes.

He notched double figures in both goals and assists across all competitions, and has since been rated around the £60m mark.

A June report reiterated Arsenal’s interest in Maddison, though admitted a move would not come cheap.

However, per the latest report from the Sun, Arsenal may be aided by the player’s willingness to make a deal happen.

Citing AFCBell, the Sun reveal that Maddison is ‘expecting’ an approach from the Gunners in ‘the coming weeks’.

He is deemed to be their ‘No. 1 target’, and is apparently under the impression that he will be leaving the King Power this summer.

To help make a deal happen, Arsenal are declared to be ‘willing to double his wages’.

Furthermore, they will offer him the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt previously worn by Paul Merson, Dennis Bergkamp, Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil in the Premier League era.

Vieira plotting early Arsenal raid

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira is firming up his plans to raid Arsenal for striker Eddie Nketiah, according to a report – but he will have to choose between him and someone he has coached before.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Palace are in the hunt for the signing of Nketiah. Also admiring the striker are fellow London outfit West Ham, Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and an anonymous Premier League side.

Now, The Sun have taken the story further by claiming that Vieira “would love” to sign Nketiah. His relationship with Arsenal from his playing days could help, as the Gunners are open to a transfer anyway.

The all-time leading England under-21s scorer is out of contract in 2022. Therefore, the Gunners may have to sell this summer or lose him for free next year.

