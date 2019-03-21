Arsenal line up £18m PSG youngster as replacement for loan flop
Arsenal have lined up a young Paris Saint-Germain star as the man they want to replace loan flop Denis Suarez, according to a report.
Suarez signed for Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with the Gunners agreeing to take on his full Barcelona salary – believed to be around £60,000 a week – to get the deal over the line.
The Sun claimed on Tuesday that Unai Emery will not convert Suarez’s loan move into an £18million permanent deal, due to his failure to adapt to Premier League football.
French journalist Julien Laurens offered his theory on the situation: “On paper he looked like a good signing, it’s a loan, let’s see what he can do in England.
“It turns out even at training maybe Emery has seen that he was not good enough to give him more game time. So I think this one obviously is not going to go any further.”
Now, The Sun claim that the Gunners have linked up Christopher Nkunku as his replacement, and are hopeful an £18m bid will be enough.
They came close to signing the midfielder back in January but could not get a deal over the line as Unai Emery was working with a restricted budget.