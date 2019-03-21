Arsenal line up £18m PSG youngster as replacement for loan flop

Arsenal have lined up a young Paris Saint-Germain star as the man they want to replace loan flop Denis Suarez, according to a report.

Suarez signed for Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with the Gunners agreeing to take on his full Barcelona salary – believed to be around £60,000 a week – to get the deal over the line.

The Sun claimed on Tuesday that Unai Emery will not convert Suarez’s loan move into an £18million permanent deal, due to his failure to adapt to Premier League football.

French journalist Julien Laurens offered his theory on the situation: “On paper he looked like a good signing, it’s a loan, let’s see what he can do in England.