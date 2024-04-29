Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal line up €60m forward after stunning Havertz decision; Man Utd transfer with Juventus made top priority

Arsenal have altered their transfer plans thanks to Kai Havertz and could capitalise on Inter Milan’s financial strife by signing a €60m-rated forward, while a deal between Manchester United and Juventus has been made a top priority and Liverpool are prepared to spend big to make a midfielder Arne Slot’s first signing – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

HAVERTZ FORCES TRANSFER RE-THINK

The spectacular form of Kai Havertz in the centre-forward position is prompting a shift in strategy at the Emirates, with reports claiming a more versatile forward from Inter Milan could now be signed as a result.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal forked out £65m to sign Havertz from Chelsea last summer. The German was initially deployed in an attacking midfield role and flubbed his lines in front of goal when opportunities arose.

However, Mikel Arteta’s faith in Havertz has been justified over the past few months, with Havertz notching 12 goal contributions from just eight Premier League starts at centre-forward since February 24.

The Gunners had been tipped to spend heavily on a more classical striker this summer. The Guardian recently reported Arteta and sporting director Edu will be given £200m-plus to spend and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is a player the Gunners admire.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Havertz’s exemplary displays of late – combined with the fact he’s now scoring and assisting at will – has prompted a re-think.

Arsenal alter out-and-out striker signing plans

They state Arsenal’s plans have ‘shifted’ and they’re now exploring the market for an attacking option who can play out wide as much as cover in the striker position. The inference there is Havertz has done enough to become Arsenal’s starting striker on a regular basis next season and beyond.

Another option out wide is now wanted and per a report out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Inter’s Marcus Thuram is in Arsenal’s sights.

The France international, 26, joined Inter from Borussia Monchengladbach as a free agent last term. Thuram has primarily played up front in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation, though he was often used as a left winger in Germany.

Thuram has scored 12 goals and provided a further 12 assists for Inter in Serie A this season. His exploits helped the Nerazzurri cruise to the Serie A title with five games to spare.

The Spanish report notes interest in Thuram is also forming at PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea. However, if a move to England did await it’s unquestionably Arsenal who’d represent the sexiest option right now.

In any case, despite Inter storming to domestic dominance it’s been widely claimed they will be required to sanction a major sale or two to balance the books this summer.

Given Inter signed Thuram for free last year, a lucrative sale would work wonders for their accounts. Online outlet Transfermarkt list Thuram’s valuation at €60m.

JUVENTUS CRAZY FOR MASON GREENWOOD

Juventus have made signing Mason Greenwood their No 1 priority this summer and ‘many at Man United no longer want to see him’ at Old Trafford. A cut-price transfer to the Italian giant is ‘more than a possibility.’ Greenwood has rebuilt his career while loaned to Getafe this term, though doesn’t appear to have a future in Manchester. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are interested in bringing young Spanish pair Brian Farinas and Javi Guerra to the Emirates. Farinas, 19, is a Barcelona youth team player, while Guerra is already a regular in Valencia’s midfield despite being just 20 years of age. (Caught Offside)

Erik ten Hag is top of Ajax’s managerial shortlist and the Dutch club are prepared to wait until the end of May to get their man. Their hope is Ten Hag will have been fired by Man Utd by that time. (Marcel van der Kraan)

Bayern Munich hope to weaken new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen by signing centre-back Jonathan Tah this summer. If Tah doesn’t sign a new contract Leverkusen will sell. Tah’s current deal expires in 2025. (Sky Germany)

Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer and the race for his signature is between Chelsea and PSG. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

HARRY KANE TRANSFER BLOCKED

Harry Kane was the No 1 transfer target of Carlo Ancelotti last summer, though Real Madrid president Florentino Perez blocked the move. (Spanish press)

Alexis Sanchez will leave Inter Milan as a free agent this summer. The Serie A champions have already wrapped up a free agent swoop for FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi as his replacement. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have already started exploring the market for centre-back signings ahead of Joel Matip’s free agent exit. The Reds will discuss their shortlist with incoming manager Arne Slot before deciding who to move for. (Fabrizio Romano)

Virgil van Dijk has emerged as a surprise transfer target at Borussia Dortmund. Van Dijk’s existing deal at Anfield expires in 2025. (Sunday Mirror)

Burnley defender Jordan Beyer could leave the Clarets if they’re relegated from the top flight. Burnley can expect to generate around €15m/£12.8m from the German’s sale and interest is already forming from sides in the Premier League and Bundesliga. (Florian Plettenberg)

Juventus are open to selling Filip Kostic this summer and have earmarked Lecce’s 19-year-old Patrick Dorgu as a potential replacement. (Rudy Galetti)

ARNE SLOT’S FIRST SIGNING?

Liverpool are prepared to meet Atalanta’s €60m asking price to make Teun Koopmeiners the first signing of the Arne Slot era. Koopmeiners was previously managed by Slot at AZ Alkmaar where he captained the side. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Robert Lewandowski is determined to stay at Barcelona for at least one more season despite claims he could move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League. (AS)

AC Milan rejected the chance to re-sign Thiago Silva who’ll leave Chelsea as a free agent this summer. A return to Brazilian side and boyhood club Fluminense is now on the cards. (Rudy Galetti – TEAMtalk exclusive)

Crystal Palace have made an offer for Trabzonspor’s Batista Mendy. The Eagles are in contact with the agents of the 24-year-old holding midfielder. (FootMarcato)

Julen Lopetegui has informed West Ham he has chosen AC Milan as his next club. Lopetegui has been linked with replacing David Moyes at West Ham. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)