Arsenal line up stunning West Ham raid, with monster fee and reason for reluctant January sale revealed

Arsenal hope to pull off a second gigantic raid on West Ham by signing an attacker in January, and a report has revealed why the Hammers could begrudgingly cash in.

Arsenal shattered their transfer record two summers ago when splashing out £105m (add-ons included) to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

The all-action midfielder has quickly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most dependable performers and according to TBR Football, the north Londoners are hoping for a repeat.

It’s claimed the Gunners aim to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming window. But rather than sign an out-and-out-striker as many have predicted, a move for the more versatile Mohammed Kudus is being sought.

Kudus can operate anywhere across the front line and has been in Arsenal’s sights ever since arriving in England.

TBR Football claimed Arsenal could be tempted to raid West Ham once more despite the left-footer’s gaudy £80m price tag.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have struggled mightily this term and losing an attacker of Kudus’ calibre would make little sense on a surface level.

However, the report noted West Ham hope to make additions of their own next month and with the club cutting it close on PSR spending, they require a player sale or two before splashing the cash.

Kudus’ potential sale at £80m would allow West Ham to sign multiple players and strengthen all over the park. Additions in defence and central midfield look required given the club’s defensive woes throughout 2024.

In other news, Arsenal have already ‘lined up’ an approach for former Manchester United sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

The 53-year-old has a close relationship with Richard Garlick who is leading Arsenal’s hunt for a successor to Edu.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy claim Napoli have held talks over signing Jakub Kiwior in January.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte hopes to strengthen his side’s title challenge through the addition of Kiwior who thrived in Italy before flopping in England.