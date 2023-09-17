Arsenal line up surprise move for £25m Tottenham star; he has been immense under Postecoglou

A somewhat surprising report from Spain has claimed that Arsenal are considering a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 27-year-old struggled under Antonio Conte last term but has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Bissouma has started all five of Tottenham’s Premier League matches so far this season. In the process, he has helped his team to four wins and one draw. Spurs currently sit in second place in the table.

As a result, it’s likely that Arsenal would have to submit a very high offer to have any chance of prising Bissouma away from their London rivals.

The links to the Mali international come amid speculation regarding Thomas Partey. As reported by TEAMtalk, Partey is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal if he doesn’t get consistent minutes this season.

Mikel Arteta has brought in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz this summer, who is already two of the first names on the team sheet for the Gunners.

A midfield three of Rice, Martin Odegaard and Havertz seems to be Arteta’s preference at the moment. Partey is currently sidelined with a groin injury, but could find it difficult to break into the starting XI when he returns.

Therefore, Arsenal could be forced to sign a new midfielder in January.

Arsenal linked with shock move for Bissouma

According to reports from Spain (as cited by the Hard Tackle), Arsenal are considering a surprise move for Bissouma when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Tottenham signed the Malian from Brighton last summer for a fee of £25m. He made just 10 starts in a disappointing 2022/23 Premier League season for Spurs. As mentioned, however, he has been key to their good start this term.

Bissouma could be an excellent partner for Rice in defensive midfield for Arsenal. Arguably, he would be an upgrade on Partey, who has struggled with injuries in the last couple of seasons.

It’s clear that Arsenal are trying to improve that area, too. They have been heavily linked with Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, for example, who has a release clause of £51m. Barcelona are also interested in him.

Zubimendi seems like a much more likely option for Arsenal than Bissouma. If they miss out on the Spaniard, though, they could make a shock move for the Tottenham man.

It would still take a huge offer to tempt Spurs into a sale, however.

