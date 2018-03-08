Liverpool star changes agents in a bid to force transfer

Simon Mignolet is reportedly desperate to leave Liverpool this summer, with the keeper changing agents in a bid to force through a transfer.

The Belgian, who turned 30 on Wednesday, has lost his place in the Reds side to Loris Karius and with Jurgen Klopp making the signing of a new No 1 one of his top transfer focuses this summer, Mignolet knows his time at Anfield is coming to a close.

The former Sunderland stopper was dropped at the start of the year and has been forced to watch from the bench ever since.

And he made reference to his struggles when he wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for the more than 54000 Reds who turned up for my Birthday party tonight.

“Not happy with my seat but double happy for the lads to get us qualified!”

Now, according to Belgian news agency DH, Mignolet has changed his agents and has now instructed Didier Frenay at Star Factory to represent him and secure him the move from Anfield he craves.

According to the report, the Belgian No 2 is wanted by clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A. We understand the interest comes from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen -the latter of whom could lose their current No 1, Bernd Leno, to Arsenal in a €25million deal. Italian interest comes from Napoli, who have long tracked the Belgian and could be looking for a replacement for Pepe Reina this summer.

The report also suggests there is English interest in Mignolet, with the Gunners surprisingly mooted as a potential suitor should they be unable to lure top target Leno. Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle and Wolves – who look a safe bet to win promotion to the Premier League – have also been touted as potential suitors.

Last month, Klopp admitted he wasn’t sure if Mignolet would stay at the club.

He said: “Nobody knows about the future, or I don’t know about the future.

“In this business it is always the same – it says nothing about that.

“It’s not for me to think about these kind of things.”

Mignolet has been an Anfield since a £9million move from Sunderland in the summer of 2013 and has made 195 appearances for the club.

