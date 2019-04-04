Arsenal-linked Brazilian fancies move to Premier League

Club Brugge attacker Wesley Moraes says he wants a move to England amid reported interest from Arsenal and a number of other clubs.

The forward has been in brilliant form so far this campaign for the Belgium side, scoring 14 goals and creating nine for his team-mates in all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s form is understood to have attracted interest from around Europe, with Fiorentina and Valencia having also been linked with a move.

While his boss at Brugge, Ivan Leko, in December told: La Derniere Heure: “I’m sure Wesley has the level to play at Arsenal.”

The Gunners were even said to be mulling over making a £15million offer for the Brazilian in January.

Cardiff also reportedly had a bid rejected by the Jupiler Pro League outfit for his services in January, while Newcastle and West Ham have also been linked with Moraes.

In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness) a reporter questioned Moraes on his future: “Do I just list the clubs who are watching you? PSG, Lazio, Everton, Fiorentina, Guangzhou Evergrande, CSKA Moscow, Arsenal… Any preference?”

Moraes replied: “I have read all those names. It is of course completely different going to China than to another European country. I don’t know what I want, I don’t want to exclude anything.

“I do know that I once said that I want to go to England and that is still the case. I have always closely followed the Premier League. But I am certainly also open to other leagues.”