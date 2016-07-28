Arsenal linked with Juventus striker Mandzukic

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic just a year after he joined Juventus.

The Old Lady have signed Gonzalo Higuain for £75m and Italian reports suggest that they will now sell either Mandzukic of Simone Zaza.

Gazzetta credit Arsenal, West Ham and Watford with interest in the 30-year-old who scored ten Serie A goals last season descpite starting only 24 games.

Mandzukic is valued at around £18m in Italy. He said in May:

“I am very happy here and I feel extraordinary. I had bad luck with injuries, but now I feel great and that is why I’m happy.

“I want to stay here, 100 per cent. I am happy at Juve and next season we can do even better.

“The important thing is to maintain the squad and introduce a couple of stars. That way we can fight to win the Champions League.”