Arsenal linked with surprise late move for Schalke playmaker

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is the subject of a late transfer deadline day approach from Arsenal, according to reports in the German media.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Schalke in the summer, and had looked on his way out last summer.

The likes of Tottenham and Liverpool had both been touted as potential destinations, but Schalke opted against selling the playmaker, with the player since becoming an integral part of Domenico Tedesco’s plans.

Leon Goretzka’s impending exit for Bayern has since seen Schalke offer him a new deal.

But with nothing yet signed, Bild are reporting the player has been the subject of a surprise approach from Arsenal on deadline day.

The paper reports that with his deal still unsigned, the Royal Blues are considering Arsenal’s approach as the Gunners look to poach him away from the Veltins Arena in a possible cut-price £18million deal.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

PLANET SPORT QUIZ! How well do you know Martina Hingis’ career? (Tennis365)