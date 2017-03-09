Arsenal linked with unlikely swoop for Juventus’ star man

Possible Arsene Wenger replacement Massimiliano Allegri will allegedly raid his Juventus side to bring Paulo Dybala with him to the Emirates, according to reports in the Italian media.

Wenger’s time at Arsenal looks to be coming to an end, with the Gunner’s faithful furious at another season without a significant title challenge.

Their misery was extended on Tuesday night, embarrassingly crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, losing 10-2 on aggregate.

Now a report by Transfer Market Web suggests that Wenger’s would-be replacement Massimiliano Allegri would bring his Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to the Emirates alongside him.

Allegri has been touted as the next manager of Arsenal during the uncertainty around Wenger’s future and is thought to be one of Arsenal’s top targets to replace the Frenchman.

And if he does come, 23-year-old Dybala could join him, with the report claiming a fee in the region of £73.7m (€85m) could tempt Juventus to sell.

The youngster has been a stand out for Juve since joining the club in 2015 from Palermo for €32million and a number of elite clubs are said to be interested, including Barcelona, PSG and the Manchester duo.

The striker was set for new contract talks at Juve, however, Dybala admitted earlier this month that they were delayed.

“My agent has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son,” he said.

“That means we will have to wait for a bit longer, but I remain optimistic, the renewal will come.

“It does not just depend on what I want, but we also have to listen to Juventus.”

Meanwhile, AC Milan legend and current Pisa manager Gennaro Gattuso has stated that he believes Dybala ‘doesn’t look happy’.

Gattuso, who used to coach the striker at Palermo, has told Sky Italia that the forward looks a ‘frustrated figure’.

“Dybala’s had a different expression on his face for the past four or five weeks,” he said.

“He looks really frustrated, as if something is on his mind. He doesn’t have a happy face.

“I coached him at Palermo and everybody who knows him knows he’s a very fun-loving lad, which is why this surprises me.”

“I think he feels he is less of a key figure [at Juventus].

“He has had an injury and he does look like he’s not at his best physically. He’s a player who usually burns up the field when he sets foot on it.

“He’s both quick-thinking and quick-minded, but this is something that I’ve seen less of recently.”