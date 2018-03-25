Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter target drops telling hint over future

Javier Pastore has given suitors Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan hope of a summer deal by admitting he could leave PSG at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been at PSG since 2011 after he joined the club in a near €40million move from Palmero, but has since become something of a bench warmer at the club, making just 17 appearances so far this season.

And the player has droppd a massive hint that the time is right for him to seek a new challenge this summer.

“I think my time at PSG is almost over. I still have one year left in my contract and for now I am only focused on the last part of the season,” Pastore told Tyc Sports.

“I want to win every trophy we can still win but I know nothing about my future.”

Reports in France claim PSG will offer Inter to sign Pastore in exchange for Mauro Icardi who has a €110million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been mentioned as possible destinations for the player, with the Reds seeking a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal possibly losing Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Interest from Spain reportedly comes from Atletico Madrid and the player suggested LaLiga could be an option to him when he added: “A move to Spain could be an interesting option. I think there will be many changes in the club next season but I don’t think Neymar will leave the club.”