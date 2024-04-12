Gremio winger prospect Gustavo Nunes is being tracked by Premier League title rivals Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool as they all look to secure a future star.

Gremio’s academy has produced a few stars with the most notable of them all being none other than Brazil legend Ronaldinho himself. But they continue to produce top talents and one of the stars of the next generation is left winger Nunes.

The skilful dribbler loves to take on players and dribble into central areas from wide. Nunes is a 1v1 specialist with an unpredictability on the ball as he can beat his man on either side.

On the ball, he loves to power down the wing into the final third and it’s in these wide areas where he can isolate his fullback and take them on to come inside to shoot.

Nunes (also known as Gustavinho) is a transitional threat that will carry the ball in more central areas to run at the defender, then when they enter the box he’ll do a skill to beat the defender, go around them, and calmly finish into the net.

Not only that, he has good shooting ability on his weaker left foot which means he’s able to strike the ball accurately on either side once he’s got past his marker.

The Gremio winger star dribbles intelligently where he’ll constantly vary his stride length and when a defender approaches, he’ll wait till the last second to turn and change the direction of the ball which either means he can escape the tackle or draw a foul and win a free kick. On top of that he’s a set-piece specialist so it helps that he can win them for himself.

With Brazil constantly producing so many top talents that end up dominating in world football, it looks as Premier League clubs are looking to recruit directly from the source rather than allow them to go to a development club who they have to sign for much bigger money. Teams are buying these prospects a lot younger now and then loaning them out or developing them for years.

According to The Sun, Man City are leading the race to sign the Brazilian prospect, although they do face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool.

City searching for their next Savio to develop in City Group

Man City did it previously by signing Savio from Atletico Mineiro within the City Football Group initially at Troyes where he was loaned out a few times and most recently to sister club Girona.

During his loans at both PSV and Girona, Savio has gone from strength to strength and developed into a top winger. Now Savio has agreed to join Manchester City in the summer, but this was probably the plan all along for City. He’ll join the likes of Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez as depth for both wings.

Arsenal want a repeat of the Martinelli success story

Arsenal on the other hand, had a success story with Gabriel Martinelli who they signed from Ituano in the third division in Brazil for £6m which looking back is now seeming like a real bargain.

Since signing for Arsenal, Martinelli has scored 41 goals and got 24 assists in 166 games. His best goalscoring season came last season with 15 goals and 5 assists coming in the 36 Premier League games he played.

Liverpool want their future Mane/Salah winger

With the future of Mohamed Salah uncertain and him also getting towards the end of his career, it’s likely that Liverpool will be looking towards the future to find stars for the coming years that can develop into the next versions of their star wingers.

Over in Europe the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have invested in the Brazilian markets heavily and unearthed the gems that were Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Endrick at Madrid and Neymar and Vitor Roque for Barca.

With this in mind, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all looking to have similar success stories with their pursuit of Gustavo Nunes. He might not be at the same level as those mentioned, but he’s certainly a really exciting talent.

