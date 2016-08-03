Arsenal and Liverpool alerted as Draxler confirms exit request

Reported Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus target Julian Draxler has confirmed publicly for the first time that he wants to leave Wolfsburg.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, although Wolfsburg have suggested that the midfielder is happy to remain at a club he only joined 12 months ago from Schalke.

Draxler has denied that, telling Germany’s Bild newspaper that he asked to leave immediately after Euro 2016, and suggested he was unhappy with comments coming out of the club about his future.

“Before you go public like that, you really should speak with me first,” Draxler said.

“The situation with me is that I made it clear to (coach) Dieter Hecking after we were knocked out of Euro 2016 in the semi-final that I would like to leave Wolfsburg.

“The coach has known about this for three weeks.

“It’s very surprising that they have been talking about me to the media for weeks. I would have expected things to be different, for example for one of them to come to me and ask me how things are with me.”

Draxler turned down the chance to join Juventus last summer after being given assurances by the Wolves that he would be allowed to leave were a big club to come in for him.

“When I joined, I was assured – verbally – that I could leave the club whenever the opportunity arose,” Draxler said.

“Both Hecking and (sporting director) Klaus Allofs said this. It was clear that Wolfsburg had good prospects, but also that they were a springboard for me.

“It was always clear to everybody that I would like to join a top club in Europe, if I were to get the chance.”