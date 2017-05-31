Arsenal, Liverpool target looking to leave Leipzig – agent

The agent for Emil Forsberg has put suitors Liverpool and Arsenal on alert after admitting the RB Leipzig forward is keen to test himself at a higher level.

The 25-year Sweden forward enjoyed an exceptional campaign for Leipzig as they finished second in the Bundesliga on their debut campaign in the Bundesliga to secure Champions League qualification.

Forsberg provided 19 assists for Leipzig to bring him to the attention of several of Europe’s big hitters, with the likes of Dortmund, Milan and Inter joining Liverpool and Arsenal in the hunt for his signature.

Forsberg, who is under contract at the club until 2022, is expected to command a fee of around £40million.

And his agent admits a summer move could be on the agenda for his client.

Hasan Cetinkaya told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet: “I will never comment on which clubs are involved. [But] there are big clubs who are very interested in Emil.

“Obviously RB know that if they want to keep Emil, they have to make sure he’s always happy.

“He has repaid the club 10 times over. It might be time to test himself at one of the big clubs.

“If RB want to be in the fight, they really have to show it.

“Even if he has a good deal, it’s not at the level you get at the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Reports in Germany recently claimed that Forsberg has told Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick that he wants to leave the club this summer, amid reports emerged that he was one of Liverpool’s top transfer targets.

Cetinkaya added: “The only thing I can say, out of respect for Ralf, is that he’s the one who makes the final decision.

“We have built this up together with Ralf and we would never take a fight against him.

“For me he’s a man of honour and he will decide the future. He has always done what’s best for Emil.”

Forsberg joined Leipzig from Malmo in January 2015 and has scored five goals in 25 appearances for his country.