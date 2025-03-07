Arsenal and Liverpool have both missed out on landing Joshua Kimmich as a free agent, with a report revealing the German has struck a ‘total verbal agreement’ with a different club and also revealing which side he considered joining.

Kimmich is a modern-day great of the game having racked up 97 caps for Germany and lifting 20 major honours with Bayern Munich. However, over recent weeks it had appeared Kimmich’s future could lay outside of Germany.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria and able to speak to overseas clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement.

A prior report from Sky Germany revealed Arsenal and PSG had both put offers to Kimmich and claimed the superstar was weighing up whether to leave Bayern.

Dismayed at their long-serving star considering other clubs, Bayern withdrew their latest contract offer at the end of February. Premier League leaders Liverpool then entered the race to snap up the would-be free agent, per the Sun.

However, Sky Germany were keen to stress that while Bayern had rescinded their contract offer to Kimmich, the club’s ultimate aim was still to re-sign the player.

And per the latest from reporter Florian Plettenberg, that’s exactly what Bayern are about to do.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed: “Total verbal agreement between FC Bayern and Joshua Kimmich on a new contract until 2029!

“Green light from the entire Bayern board. Final paperwork is in progress. Contracts are set to be signed this week, with the announcement planned soon.

“Kimmich will extend his contract following today’s new discussions.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Kimmich will extend his stay with Bayern Munich.

Which club Kimmich considered leaving Bayern for

As mentioned, Arsenal and PSG put offers to Kimmich, while Liverpool took stock of the situation from afar.

Barcelona are also understood to have registered their interest in the versatile star, though a move to Catalonia always looked difficult to finance.

Kimmich currently earns a pre-tax weekly wage of around £320,000 and his next contract may be his last big payday in football.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti also revealed Inter Milan were mulling a four-year contract offer, though on wages far below what Kimmich currently earns.

Of the interested clubs, Plettenberg revealed it was French giant PSG who Kimmich gave consideration to leaving Bayern for prior to verbally agreeing to extend his stay.

“The 30-year-old leader considered an offer from PSG, but his main focus was always on extending his contract,” added the Sky Germany reporter.

PSG proved a big draw in January when landing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli in an €80m deal.

Luis Enrique’s side have looked a united and rejuvenated group in the aftermath of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and dominated Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Parisians, Reds stopper Alisson Becker produced a performance to remember when repelling PSG’s livewire attackers at every turn.

And with Harvey Elliott snatching a late winner and the second leg at Anfield, PSG are facing yet another painful exit from the one competition that continues to elude them.

Latest Liverpool, Arsenal news – Curtis Jones / Arteta on Martinelli, Trossard

In other news, InterLive claim Inter Milan are eyeing Curtis Jones as a potential replacement for 31-year-old Hakan Calhanoglu.

That comes amid claims Jones’ entourage are increasingly aware the midfielder is not viewed as a regular starter by Arne Slot.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are Slot’s go-to pairing in central midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and his relentless running favoured over Jones in the No 10 role.

Jones is valued around the €40m/£33.5m mark, per the report.

Elsewhere, reporter Ben Jacobs has provided an exclusive update on Mikel Arteta’s stance on selling one or both of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.