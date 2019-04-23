Thorgan Hazard will snub reported interest in him from Liverpool and Arsenal in order to push through a move across the Bundesliga this summer.

The Belgium winger, the brother of Chelsea’s star man, Eden, is looking to leave Borussia Monchengladbach and is expected to command a fee of €40m (£34.6m).

According to the The Sun, the Premier League duo would have no issue meeting the Bundesliga side’s asking price, having been impressed by his performances since ditching Chelsea for Germany.

The paper claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees the 26-year-old as a player who could bolster their attacking line ahead of another bid for Premier League title glory next season, while Unai Emery is also a massive fan of the player.

However, German outlet Kicker claims Hazard has made a move to Dortmund his No 1 focus this summer and is willing to put all other transfers on the backburner in order to seal a move to the Westfalenstadion.

Wherever he ends up, it does seem certain that Hazard will be on the move this summer with Gladbach sporting director Max Erbel admitting earlier this month: “We made our intentions to extend Thorgan’s contract clear a while back now, but he hasn’t reciprocated that interest.”

Dortmund will play in the Champions League again next season as they continue to wrestle the Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich’s grasp, while Hazard’s current side Gladbach are locked in a four-way battle with Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen for the fourth spot.

