Liverpool dealt huge blow as €40m target confirms agreement over move

Liverpool look set to miss out on reported target Thorgan Hazard this summer as the playmaker has apparently already agreed a deal with his new club.

The Belgium winger, the brother of Chelsea’s star man, Eden, is looking to leave Borussia Monchengladbach and is expected to command a fee of €40m (£34.6m).

Recent reports have suggested that Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal would have no issue meeting the Bundesliga side’s asking price, having been impressed by his performances since ditching Chelsea for Germany.

The paper claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp sees the 26-year-old as a player who could bolster their attacking line ahead of another bid for Premier League title glory next season, while Unai Emery is also a massive fan of the player.

Speculation has always been rife though that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are the most likely to secure his signature, with the player preferring a stay in Germany over a move to England.

Now, an interview the player recently held with Belgian outlet VTM Nieuws seemingly confirmed he has agreed a deal with Dortmund over a summer transfer, meaning Liverpool look likely to miss out.

“I have a contract for one more season, but I have already said before that I want to take the next step in my career,” the 26-year-old said.

“I want to experience something new. It’s now up to the clubs to reach an agreement. That will take a bit of time, it’s always like that with negotiations. There are talks between Gladbach and Dortmund, yes.

“I have a personal agreement with Dortmund. It’s out of my hands. It’s up to the clubs now.”

