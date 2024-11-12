Hugo Larsson is on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool for a January move

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the top European clubs looking to add Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson to their ranks in January, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Premier League sides are now identifying key targets for the January transfer window and are very keen to try and beat their rivals to some of their top options. One player is attracting interest from multiple sides and at the same time lighting up the Bundesliga.

Hugo Larsson has become the focus of multiple EPL sides including Liverpool and Arsenal, who are both focused on adding options into the centre of the park.

The 20-year-old is a target for the likes of AC Milan also and will be a major player to watch in the January transfer market.

Arsenal sources have made it clear they have identified the central midfield as a key area to bring in some fresh legs and are looking at younger talents who can have an instant impact in the side.

Larsson (20) has been approved by the recruiters as a player who fits that bill and his technical ability as well as his defensive strengths are very attractive to the Gunners.

Sources have also stated Arsenal have spoken to Larsson’s representatives about Viktor Gyokeres, as the Sporting CP striker is represented by the same people as his compatriot.

Liverpool are in a similar position to the Gunners in wanting to bring in legs to help the charge for the Premier League title. Arne Slot wants highly athletic individuals in the middle who can balance defence and attack.

The Liverpool boss has not made room for the likes of Wataru Endo, who is seeking a move away form the club in January. He wants more options and Larsson is seen as perfect for his system.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Frankfurt are expecting offers in the January window and appreciate they have a player who is highly talented and can play at the very top of the game.

The only reason he may not move in winter is an issue with his thigh which has stopped him playing recently.

Sources cannot confirm a return date but it’s hoped Larsson is back before the winter break so he can continue his momentum and secure that big move.

Arsenal round-up: Big contract prepped for star

Arsenal are also understood to be keen on tying down some of their existing stars, with a contract offer heading to William Saliba to keep him out of the clutches of Real Madrid.

Arsenal could see goalkeeper Karl Hein move to a Premier League rival on a free transfer at the end of the season, as after interest from Tottenham, it’s been reported that Manchester United are also keen on him.

The Gunners could land an alternative to Gyokeres if the striker is not available, as it’s reported they are warming on the signing of Mateo Retegui.

And there is concern over the standards Raheem Sterling is meeting, with an insider suggesting his training is not up to scratch, which is why he can’t get a sniff at the moment.

Who is Hugo Larsson?

By Samuel Bannister

The fact that Larsson is already enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career – by November – tells you everything you need to know about the way he is developing.

Signed by Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo in 2023, by which point he had already made his international debut for Sweden, Larsson was a teenager at the time of his move, having caught the eye with his performances in midfield.

Right-footed, Larsson is an energetic, box-to-box midfielder. Standing out for his spatial awareness, he is constantly looking to get on the ball and drive his team forward, even though he has also been used to playing from a deeper role. Strong and technical, he doesn’t have too many weaknesses – but time is on his side to add further elements to his game, which he already seems to be doing.

During his debut Bundesliga season, he played 29 times, scored twice and made one assist. This season, he has already scored twice within just nine league games – and a recent winner in the Europa League means he has bettered his all-competitions tally already.

He possesses a good first touch, even in tight areas, and his dynamic approach has helped him surpass 50 appearances for Frankfurt already, with more than 70 per cent of those outings being starts.

Larsson is already the Swedish Allsvenskan’s record export and, although he might not break any records when leaving the Bundesliga, he is destined to command a high transfer fee once again as his profile increases.