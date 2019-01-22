Arsenal and Liverpool have Atletico Mineiro defender Emerson on their radar, according to a report.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona have identified the full-back as a potential target, but Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in the player, as well as Watford .

The 20-year-old Brazilian only arrived from Ponte Preta in April 2018 for fee of around £1million, but he has instantly impressed in Brasileiro Serie A.

Emerson, who is contracted until 2022 and is already attracting plenty of interest from Europe, has made 25 appearances this season, scoring once.

Juventus, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, and Valencia are all understood to be keen on Emerson, who helped his side finish sixth in the league.

In November, Brazilian newspaper O Tempo claimed Chelsea were watching the player, who was promoted to the Ponte Preta first team in 2015, before earning his move to Atlético Mineiro.

UOL recently reported that Atletico Mineiro were “prepared to sell” Emerson in the January transfer window in order to hit their financial targets.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Betis were the quartet of sides reportedly interested earlier this month with Atletico are already lining up replacements.

