Arsenal, Liverpool hopes dented as PSG alter Draxler stance

Liverpool and Arsenal target Julian Draxler will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, a report claims.

Rumours emerged suggesting that the former Wolfsburg man had been deemed surplus to requirements by PSG boss Unai Emery, despite only joining the club in January.

However, the Mirror’s Alex Richards says that the French club have had a change of heart and will keep the player – unless they sign Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona threatened to make game time even more limited for Draxler, who has a deal until 2021 at the Parc des Princes.

Richards also provided comments from Draxler’s agent, Roger Wittmann, who spoke to German newspaper Bild earlier in the week.

“Draxler will stay and will not be sold this summer,” he said.

“Paris is building a group with the best players in the world at every post, and Julian is one of them and he wants to continue to be part of it.”

The news comes amid reports on Friday that Arsenal are preparing a bid for the Germany ace despite having failed in their pursuit of him in the past, with Liverpool also said to be interested.